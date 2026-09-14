Sean Salvador delivered when it mattered most, drilling a go-ahead triple with 2.2 seconds left as Jose Rizal University (JRU) stunned Mapua University, 65-64, in Group A of Season 102 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Monday.

The Heavy Bombers trailed by two, 64-62, before Salvador buried the biggest shot of the night to complete the comeback as he finished with nine points but saved his best for last.