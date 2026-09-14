Sean Salvador delivered when it mattered most, drilling a go-ahead triple with 2.2 seconds left as Jose Rizal University (JRU) stunned Mapua University, 65-64, in Group A of Season 102 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Monday.
The Heavy Bombers trailed by two, 64-62, before Salvador buried the biggest shot of the night to complete the comeback as he finished with nine points but saved his best for last.
“It was the breaks of the game,” Salvador said.
“(Laurence) Mangubat’s passed me the ball and I knew what to do. We didn’t give up on the coaches’ system.”
Mapua appeared headed for victory after Jamal Diaz knocked down a triple with 1:15 remaining to give the Cardinals a 64-59 lead.
But JRU refused to fold.
Jay Garupil scored on a short stab at the 1:09 mark to cut the deficit to three, 64-61, before Mangubat split his free throws with 22.5 seconds left to set the stage for Salvador’s heroics.
Mapua had one final chance after the Bombers took the lead, but Lance Nitura’s jumper rimmed out as time expired.
Mangubat led JRU with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Allan Laurenaria posted a double-double of 11 points and 12 boards.
Cyrus Nitura paced Mapua with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Marc Cuenco added 13 in the loss.
SCORES:
JRU (65) - Mangubat 22, Laurenaria 11, Salvador 9, Palis 5, Eligado 5, Garcia 5, Hubilla 3, Garupil 2, Masiglat 2, Herrera 1, Agmenyi 0, Lozano 0.
MAPUA (64) -- M. Nitura 17, Cuenco 13, Diaz 9, Concepcion 6, Lazarte 6, L. Nitura 6, Igliane 5, Razon 2, Reyes 0, Ryan III 0, Liwanag 0.
QUARTERS: 14-17, 34-32, 49-45, 65-64.