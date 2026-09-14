Police arrested a 39-year-old barangay community volunteer after he allegedly threatened to kill his sibling, forcibly entered the latter’s residence and damaged household property while intoxicated in Aguilar, Pangasinan on 12 September 2026.

The suspect, a resident of Aguilar and reportedly living with his partner, was arrested after the incident at around 11 p.m. The victim and complainant is a 36-year-old overseas Filipino worker who also resides in the municipality.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect, while allegedly intoxicated, caused a disturbance outside the complainant’s residence, uttering profanities and threatening to kill the victim, who is his sibling.