Police arrested a 39-year-old barangay community volunteer after he allegedly threatened to kill his sibling, forcibly entered the latter’s residence and damaged household property while intoxicated in Aguilar, Pangasinan on 12 September 2026.
The suspect, a resident of Aguilar and reportedly living with his partner, was arrested after the incident at around 11 p.m. The victim and complainant is a 36-year-old overseas Filipino worker who also resides in the municipality.
Initial investigation showed that the suspect, while allegedly intoxicated, caused a disturbance outside the complainant’s residence, uttering profanities and threatening to kill the victim, who is his sibling.
The suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence, damaging the main entrance door and several household properties in the process.
The incident was reported to the Aguilar Police Station at around 11:25 p.m., with responding personnel arriving approximately five minutes later.
Police said the suspect was immediately apprehended after the complainant expressed her intention to pursue formal criminal charges.
The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a language known and understood by him before being brought to Mangatarem District Hospital in Mangatarem, Pangasinan, for physical and medical examination.
He was subsequently taken to the Aguilar Police Station for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges for alleged alarms and scandals, grave threats, malicious mischief and trespass to dwelling.