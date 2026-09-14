Rapper Macklemore has claimed he was removed from Ed Sheeran's The Loop stadium tour over his outspoken support for Palestine, saying he would rather lose the opportunity than stay silent.

In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist said Sheeran and his team decided to take him off the tour after discussions involving stadium owners following his pro-Palestinian remarks during a recent performance.

Before explaining what happened, Macklemore stressed that the focus should remain on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza rather than on his own situation.

"The victims are the Palestinian people. The men, women and children who have been killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence."

He said he does not view either himself or Sheeran as victims, noting that both artists have careers, financial security and the ability to return home to their families.