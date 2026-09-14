Rapper Macklemore has claimed he was removed from Ed Sheeran's The Loop stadium tour over his outspoken support for Palestine, saying he would rather lose the opportunity than stay silent.
In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist said Sheeran and his team decided to take him off the tour after discussions involving stadium owners following his pro-Palestinian remarks during a recent performance.
Before explaining what happened, Macklemore stressed that the focus should remain on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza rather than on his own situation.
"The victims are the Palestinian people. The men, women and children who have been killed, starved, displaced and forced to live through unimaginable violence."
He said he does not view either himself or Sheeran as victims, noting that both artists have careers, financial security and the ability to return home to their families.
Macklemore revealed that Sheeran, whom he described as a close friend of 13 years, told him that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had allegedly informed him the rapper would not be allowed to perform at Gillette Stadium.
According to Macklemore, Sheeran also said other stadium owners had joined in presenting an ultimatum that could jeopardize the tour if Macklemore remained on the lineup.
Despite their disagreement, Macklemore spoke warmly of Sheeran, saying their conversations were rooted in "love and respect" and expressing hope that their friendship would survive the controversy.
The rapper defended his continued use of the phrase "Free Palestine," arguing that criticism of the Israeli government should not automatically be equated with antisemitism.
He also reflected on the personal and professional cost of taking a public stand, acknowledging that he has lost sponsorships, performances and business opportunities because of his activism.
Still, Macklemore said he has no regrets.
"I didn't need 10 shows from Ed. I needed 2. Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say. Free Palestine."
He ended his statement by saying that if losing the tour helped redirect public attention to Palestine, then "it was the most successful tour I've ever been on."