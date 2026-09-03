“After discussions with my legal team, and speaking with some of my Palestinian and Arab peers who have gone through similar experiences, my team and I have made the difficult decision to postpone my North American concerts until spring 2027, in the hope that the visa process will be completed by then,” Saint Levant said in a social media post.

The North American leg was part of his 41-date Afandi World Tour, with scheduled stops in cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami, as well as several Canadian cities.

The rescheduled tour is expected to begin in Ottawa on 19 March 2027, while the first US show is scheduled for Boston on 27 March. Existing tickets will remain valid, while refunds will also be available.

Saint Levant said he has experienced “major US visa issues” over the past several years. He did not disclose what type of visa he had applied for or why additional checks were requested.

Born in Jerusalem and raised in the Gaza Strip before moving to Jordan, Saint Levant has gained an international following for music blending Arabic, English and French with hip-hop and R&B influences.