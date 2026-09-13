NEW DELHI, India—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on his birthday, calmly responded to the various accusations Vice President Sara Duterte yelled during a rally with supporters in Quezon City on Friday.

“You know, I hear about them. But I don't really even have a response. I feel she’s very angry, I suppose, with what's happening to her,” said Marcos during the Kapihan here with members of the media covering his attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit.

The President said he cannot do anything if he is the target of frustrations of the Vice President, who was her former tandem during their 2022 Presidential Elections, dubbed as the "UniTeam.”

“And I am the target of that anger, or the main target of that anger. What can I do? You cannot force anyone to love you,” Marcos stressed.

On Friday, Duterte lambasted Marcos and called him a ‘drug addict’, shameless, and ungrateful in front of her supporters after the deferred arraignment of her grave threat case at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.