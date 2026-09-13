The Commission on Elections has issued a show cause order against former Comelec chair Sheriff Abas, who is running for representative of Cotabato City’s 1st District, over alleged vote-buying.

Comelec Committee on Kontra Bigay Vice Chairperson Teopisto Elnas Jr. issued the order dated 12 September, directing Abas to explain why an election offense case or petition for disqualification should not be filed against him.

Abas was given a non-extendible period of 24 hours from receipt of the order to submit his reply.

“You are hereby warned that failure on your part to comply with the show cause order shall be considered as waiver of your right to be heard and appropriate case/s may be filed against you,” Elnas said.

The committee acted on a Facebook post by a certain Zaira Mae Baraguir, who alleged that early vote-buying had been taking place in Cotabato City’s 2nd District.

The post included a photo showing P3,000 and a sample ballot.

According to the committee, the sample ballot carried the line, “Vote #1 sa balota Atty. Sheriff Abas.”

Comelec said the circumstances could constitute possible vote-buying in violation of Section 261(a) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 881, or the Omnibus Election Code.

The first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be held on Monday, 14 September.

Abas is among the candidates seeking one of the 80 seats in the BARMM Parliament.