PCon is also pursuing registration with the Board of Investments (BOI) to qualify for incentives under the CREATE MORE Act, which provides fiscal and non-fiscal support for qualified investments.

The company plans to supply autoclaved aerated concrete, or AAC, blocks for housing projects in Luzon, including developments aimed at providing more affordable homes.

Its planned expansion comes as the government seeks to increase housing supply while accelerating infrastructure development, creating opportunities for manufacturers of construction materials to expand their domestic production.

Additional production capacity could also bring new technology and investment into the Philippine construction sector while generating employment and strengthening local supply chains.

PCon said it remains committed to supporting the Philippine construction industry as it expands its production capabilities.