“We are ready, but it is not our choice,” thus said Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.
Leonen said he has always been ready to assume the position of Chief Justice but acknowledged that it is not up to him to decide.
Leonen said all justices who have served as division chairs, as well as those nearing such positions, are prepared to take on the top post in the judiciary.
The senior associate justice noted that he has served as acting Chief Justice several times, particularly when Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo is away on official travel or vacation.
He also revealed that he had been bypassed three times in previous selections and said he could have become Chief Justice had he been chosen by the President.
Under the 1987 Constitution, the Chief Justice is appointed by the President from a list of nominees prepared by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), the constitutional body tasked with screening and recommending candidates for appointment to the judiciary.
The JBC opened applications and nominations for the next Supreme Court Chief Justice ahead of incumbent Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo's mandatory retirement.
Gesmundo steps down on 6 November 2026 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.
Interested candidates must submit their applications and documentary requirements by 13 October 2026 at 4:30 p.m.
In line with standard practice, the JBC invited the five most senior Supreme Court associate justices to apply: Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen and Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Ramon Paul L. Hernando, Henri Jean Paul B. Inting and Rodil V. Zalameda.
After the application deadline closes, the JBC will conduct public panel interviews with the applicants before compiling a shortlist of nominees for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to choose from.