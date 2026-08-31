The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has invited five senior Supreme Court associate justices to apply for chief justice ahead of the retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo in November.

The JBC identified Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Benjamin Caguioa, Ramon Paul Hernando, Henri Jean Paul Inting and Rodil Zalameda as its “preferred candidates” for the upcoming vacancy.

The council clarified that being named a preferred candidate is only an invitation to apply and does not mean the justices have been formally nominated.

“To be accurate, the JBC referred to them as preferred candidates and invited them to apply,” Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said.

Gesmundo will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 on 6 November.

According to Ting, Leonen and Caguioa were appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Benigno Aquino III, while Hernando, Inting and Zalameda were appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The JBC began accepting applications and nominations on 29 August for the position that will be vacated upon Gesmundo’s retirement.

Interested applicants and nominators have until 4:30 p.m. on 13 October to submit the required documents.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen applicants and nominees for judicial posts and submit a shortlist to the President, who will appoint the next chief justice.