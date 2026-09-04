Suspicious images were also detected during X-ray screening, prompting further examination and the eventual turnover of the luggage to PDEA for proper handling and legal action.

The operation was conducted jointly by the BOC, PDEA, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, and the NAIA-District Intelligence and Tactical Group.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Maria Yasmin Obillos-Mapa said the port would continue strengthening border controls and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue strengthening our border controls and working closely with our law enforcement partners to prevent illegal drugs and other prohibited commodities from entering our communities,” she said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno likewise said the bureau would remain vigilant against the use of ports as gateways for illegal drugs and other prohibited goods.