The arraignment of Vice President Sara Duterte on three counts of grave threats was deferred Friday after her lawyers asked the presiding judge to inhibit from the case.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98 Clerk of Court Angelo Del Mundo said the arraignment before Judge Maria Angelica De Ramos was postponed because of a “pending incident.”

“Her lawyers filed a motion last night (10 September) via email, for the judge to inhibit on the case,” Del Mundo told DAILY TRIBUNE after the proceedings.

Del Mundo declined to disclose the grounds cited by Duterte’s lawyers in seeking De Ramos’ inhibition.

“The judge prohibited me to divulge,” he said.

He added that the prosecution had been given five days to comment on the motion before De Ramos decides whether to withdraw from the case.

The court tentatively reset Duterte’s arraignment for 9 October.

The vice president arrived at about 8:30 a.m. with her elder brother, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, and her lawyers. Her husband, Mans Carpio, did not accompany her.

Hundreds of supporters wearing white shirts bearing the words “Protect Sara” gathered outside the courthouse with members of the media.

Unarmed personnel from the Quezon City Police District Civil Disturbance Management Unit, including policewomen, prevented the crowd from getting close to Duterte.

Retired Gen. Elmo San Diego, head of the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety, said authorities deployed more than 500 personnel.

“Max deployment from QC law and order cluster/QCPD. 500 plus of them,” San Diego said.

“Of course with Maximum tolerance,” he added.

Duterte left the courthouse shortly after 9 a.m.

Her lawyer, Paul Lawrence Lim, said the arraignment was also deferred because of their pending petition before the Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order against the proceedings.