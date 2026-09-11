Edu Manzano proudly shared his 22-year-old son Diego’s achievement as the first homegrown Filipino footballer to play in the Singapore Premier League.

Manzano was too proud not to share Diego’s inclusion in Geylang International FC on his Facebook account, writing:

“That’s my son Diego now playing in Singapore..”

“At only 22, he has joined Geylang International and has become the first homegrown Filipino footballer to play in the Singapore Premier League.

“Today, I’m sharing a few photos of him doing what he loves. As his father, I couldn’t be prouder. I know the sacrifices, the discipline and the hard work it took to get here,” he added.

Saying “this is only the beginning,” the veteran actor advised his son to “keep working, keep learning and keep carrying our flag with pride.”

“Go and make your own history, son. We’re all behind you,” he concluded.