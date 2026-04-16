When a visit becomes a mirror

Three days in one city does not make one an authority on a whole country. Ho Chi Minh City is not all of Vietnam, and any major urban center can flatter a nation while concealing its burdens. But caution should not become a hiding place. We do not have to deny what is visible simply to protect an old story we tell about ourselves.

What I saw was not paradise. What I saw was momentum.

For many of us of a certain age, Vietnam once lived in the imagination as a country still emerging from war and scarcity. I remember the impression left by old copies of Asiaweek and Time: bicycles, motorcycles, austerity, recovery.

Meanwhile, we still carried ourselves with the confidence of a country that believed it had a head start, the Pearl of the Orient, already assembling Toyotas locally while Vietnam was still rebuilding from the wreckage of history.

Today, that old comfort is harder to sustain.

Vietnam’s rise is not a mirage created by one skyline or one polished district. And then there is VinFast and its impressive model lineup. Whatever one may think of its long-term prospects, its very existence says something. A country many of us once associated with bicycles and postwar recovery now has a homegrown vehicle brand positioning itself to compete in an increasingly electrified world. That alone does not prove national greatness. But it does suggest that Vietnam is no longer merely catching up. It is trying to shape what comes next.

And then there was that dinner cruise aboard the Saigon Princess. Just a few words into the lead vocalist’s greeting, I knew at once, and I could not have been prouder. The band was a Filipino trio, already on their twentieth year in Vietnam.

That moment crystallized something. It was not a story of failure. It was a story of talent finding its footing elsewhere, because elsewhere, the institutions were serious enough to receive it.

Filipinos do not lack talent. We never did. What we have too often lacked is the institutional seriousness to match the gifts of our people. We have relied too long on exceptional individuals to compensate for ordinary systems. The reset happens not when we find more remarkable people, because we already have them, but when we build institutions strong enough to honor the talent of ordinary Filipinos.