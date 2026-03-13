Edu Manzano appears to confirm relationship with Ann Cuisia

Rumors about the pair had already been circulating earlier this year.

Manzano and Cuisia were first spotted together during a prayer rally at the EDSA Shrine on 22 February, marking the 40th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution.

Attendees at the gathering noticed the two standing side by side during the program, and some witnesses said they were seen holding hands while singing “Ama Namin.”

The sighting quickly fueled speculation that the two were romantically involved.

Public appearances draw attention

The buzz intensified further when the pair attended the wedding of internet personality Franco Mabanta, where fans described their appearance together as a “hard launch” of the relationship.

Their shared workplace, Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), also appeared to acknowledge the relationship in an Instagram post.

“The rumors are true,” the network wrote, congratulating the pair and referring to them as “new lovebirds.”

Who is Ann Cuisia?

Cuisia is known in business and technology circles as the founder and chief executive officer of TraXion Tech, a blockchain-based company focused on digital and financial solutions.

Her professional background spans industries including banking, real estate, retail and nonprofit initiatives, and she has built a reputation as an entrepreneur working at the intersection of emerging technology and traditional business sectors.

A new chapter for Manzano

For Manzano, the relationship marks a new chapter following his past romance with actress Cherry Pie Picache. The two eventually separated but remained on good terms.

In previous interviews, Picache said their relationship ended amicably and that they continued to respect one another.

While Manzano and Cuisia have largely kept their relationship private, the actor’s simple description of Cuisia as his “life partner” offered what many fans see as the most direct acknowledgment of their bond.