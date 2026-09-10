“Latest medical certification of Cardinal Santos is he is not medically fit to travel,” Co said in a text message.

Romualdez has been confined since Tuesday because of a “cardiovascular event” and elevated blood pressure that may have been triggered by an anxiety attack upon learning that the Sandiganbayan had issued an arrest warrant against him over a plunder case, a non-bailable offense.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said they will also petition the graft court for Romualdez's transfer to the PNP General Hospital should it grant his petition for hospital arrest.