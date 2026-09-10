CEB Connects allows passengers making domestic and international connections to avoid separate self-transfer procedures and baggage re-checking, helping shorten the time needed between flights.

The facility has recorded an average utilization rate of 73 percent for domestic and international transfers. MCIA said its minimum connecting time is 35 minutes for domestic flights and 60 minutes for international connections.

“The strong adoption of CEB Connects shows that modern travelers demand efficiency, speed, and absolute peace of mind when choosing a layover hub,” said Ricia Montejo, general manager of MCIA at ACAC.

Montejo said the airport has worked with government agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, Office for Transportation Security and Bureau of Quarantine, to streamline transfer operations.

The service has also expanded alongside MCIA’s airline network.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific were the first carriers to activate international-to-domestic transfers on 7 April, 2025, followed by domestic-to-international transfers on 11 June.

Singapore Airlines joined the program for both transfer routes on 15 Sept, 2025, while AirAsia Philippines followed on 15 Nov.

MCIA later added China Airlines on 30 April, 2026, and Emirates on May 26, with both carriers supporting international-to-domestic and domestic-to-international transfers.