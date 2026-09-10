Five passengers reportedly died, while 87 others are still missing after a passenger-cargo vessel carrying 134 people caught fire in waters off Coron after departing from Manila on Wednesday night, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.
PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemi Cayabyab said 42 people have been rescued and temporarily brought to the covered court in Barangay Turda.
Of those rescued, according to Cayabyab, 38 were passengers and four were crew members.
She added that the commercial vessel MV Jun Aster came from Baseco Port in Manila and was bound for Coron, Palawan, when it was engulfed in flames around 6:45 p.m.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire aboard MV Jun Aster, operated by Atienza Interisland Shipping Line.