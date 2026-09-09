Born on October 24, 1950, in Calbiga, Samar, Froilan first encountered dance through school programs. He later joined the University of the East Dance Troupe, where he studied folk dance and trained in ballet and jazz under Tony Llacer and Julie Borromeo.

In 1972, he entered the Cultural Center of the Philippines Dance School. The following year, he joined Ballet Philippines and soon rose to become its principal male dancer. He trained under ballet masters Norman Walker, Jean Deroc and William Morgan and performed more than a hundred leading roles in classical, modern and contemporary productions.

Froilan danced opposite many of the country’s foremost ballerinas, including Lisa Macuja, Anna Villadolid, Maniya Barredo, Cecile Sicangco, Effie Nañas and Edna Vida, his wife and fellow dancer-choreographer. He also performed with internationally renowned dancers such as Dame Margot Fonteyn and Yoko Morishita.

Several works were created specifically for him, including Walker’s Songs of a Wayfarer (1974) and Song of Adarna (1987), and Deroc’s Roi David (1978). He also performed leading roles in works by National Artist Alice Reyes, among them Amada, Itim Asu, Ang Sultan, Carmen, Rama Hari and Carmina Burana. His command of both classical technique and contemporary movement allowed him to inhabit roles ranging from princes and mythical figures to characters drawn from Philippine history and society.

His contributions extended beyond performance. As a choreographer, Froilan created works such as Study for Four Boys (1974), Rhapsody (1975), One Afternoon (1988), Amparo (1990) and Ako ay Ikaw Rin (1991). He also taught partnering and advanced dance technique and, beginning in 1994, served on the faculty of the Philippine High School for the Arts.

After retiring as a principal dancer, Froilan continued to support dance through teaching, coaching, acting and video documentation. His documentary Encantada: The Creation of a Dance (1994) won first prize in the CCP Alternative Film and Video Competition.

Froilan’s legacy lies not only in the roles he performed but also in the path he opened for succeeding Filipino male dancers. His career affirmed the male body as a powerful instrument of grace, drama and distinctly Filipino expression.