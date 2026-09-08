As of Tuesday, the Court had not announced any postponement of the examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

The SC earlier said that if examinations are postponed at any testing center because of extreme weather or security concerns, the tests will be cancelled nationwide and rescheduled.

The third and final day of the Bar examinations will be held on Sunday, 13 September. Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics, with Practical Exercises, will be given in the afternoon.

Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, chairperson of the Committee on Bar Examinations, earlier said the results of the 2026 Bar exams are expected to be released in early January 2027.

San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City serves as the national headquarters.

Other testing centers in Metro Manila are the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law in Makati City, Manila Adventist College in Pasay City, New Era University in Quezon City, San Beda University and University of Santo Tomas in Manila, and the University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Testing centers in Luzon are Cagayan State University in Tuguegarao City, Saint Louis University in Baguio City and the University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City.

In the Visayas, testing centers are Central Philippine University in Iloilo City, Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City and the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City.

In Mindanao, the examinations are being held at Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City and Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City.

A total of 12,029 of the 13,441 qualified examinees took the first day of the examinations on Sunday, 6 September.

Of the 12,029 examinees, 6,773 are women and 5,256 are men. The Bar Chairperson’s Office also recorded 285 senior citizens and 304 persons with disabilities.