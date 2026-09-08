“Fa-file-an na namin si Zaldy Co ulit ng red notice. Coincidentally, pupunta rin ako sa Lyon, France para i-follow up ang red notice niya sa Interpol,” he said.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla is also expected to travel to France to coordinate through diplomatic channels in seeking Co’s apprehension and return to the Philippines, the Interior secretary said.

“I will work with the Interpol, he will work with the diplomatic efforts para makuha si Zaldy Co,” he said.

The Office of the Ombudsman on Monday filed a ₱7.44-billion plunder case before the Sandiganbayan against Co, Romualdez, Romualdez’s personal assistant Joselyn Tragua Sereño and Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp. President Felicito Cristobal Guevarra.

The case stemmed from an alleged kickback scheme involving flood control and other government infrastructure projects implemented from 2022 to 2025.

Romualdez was served an arrest warrant Monday while confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City, where he had been admitted following a transient ischemic attack.

Authorities are seeking his transfer to the Philippine National Police General Hospital at Camp Crame, subject to his medical condition and court approval.

Law enforcement authorities are also trying to locate Sereño and Guevarra to serve their arrest warrants.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said authorities would continue using available legal and law enforcement mechanisms, including international coordination, to bring those facing warrants before the courts.