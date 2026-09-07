SM Group companies received 15 Philippine Quill Awards, including six Excellence Awards, for communication programs covering community engagement, customer service, financial education, investor relations and digital communications.

The awards were given to SM Investments Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, and several businesses under the group, including SM Foundation Inc., SM Supermalls, BDO Unibank Inc., China Banking Corporation and Signature Series by SM Residences.

“Good communication helps people understand what our businesses do and why it matters to them,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SM Investments.