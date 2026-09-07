SM Group receives 15 Philippine Quill Awards for stakeholder communications
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SM Group companies received 15 Philippine Quill Awards, including six Excellence Awards, for communication programs covering community engagement, customer service, financial education, investor relations and digital communications.
The awards were given to SM Investments Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, and several businesses under the group, including SM Foundation Inc., SM Supermalls, BDO Unibank Inc., China Banking Corporation and Signature Series by SM Residences.
“Good communication helps people understand what our businesses do and why it matters to them,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SM Investments.
“These awards reflect the work across the Group to communicate clearly with the customers, investors, partners and communities we serve,” he added.
SM Foundation received four awards, including three Excellence Awards. Its “Utilizing Social Good as a Force for Transformation” campaign won Excellence Awards for Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility, while its #SpreadingSocialGood Stories Online campaign was recognized for Social Media. Its social good report also received recognition under Publications.
“Communication is an important part of strengthening the impact of development programs,” said Debbie Sy, executive director of SM Foundation.
“It helps communities understand the opportunities available to them, gives people a voice, and brings partners closer to our mission,” Sy added.
BDO received four awards, including three Excellence Awards, for campaigns covering marketing, advertising and brand communication, audio/visual communication and social media.
SM Investments was also recognized for SM In Focus, a group-wide online channel using YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to provide insights into the group's operations and impact.
SM Supermalls received three awards for Active Hub, Mindanao, and International Coastal 2025, covering Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility.
“Our programs begin with understanding what our customers and communities need,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls. “Communication helps us listen, respond and keep improving how we serve them.”
Chinabank received two awards, while Signature Series was recognized for “Setting a New Mark in Premium Residential Living” under Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication.
Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards recognize communication programs and practices across organizations in the country. This year's winners were selected from more than 800 entries evaluated against IABC standards.