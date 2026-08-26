The school and the barangay government of Loakan-Apugan have posted information about the missing child and appealed to anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to immediately contact authorities or his family.

Stephen is a resident of Kadaclan in Barangay Loakan-Apugan, Baguio City.

Authorities and his family have also released contact details for his mother and aunt to help gather information that could assist in the search.

Residents have been urged to share verified information about Stephen to broaden the search and help bring him home safely.