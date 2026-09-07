“I do think that I’ve grown as a player since the last time that we played each other,” Eala said.

That growth, she explained, became evident in her ability to create chances throughout the match.

“I was able to kind of set myself up for some opportunities, which was great,” she added.

The narrow scoreline reflected just how competitive the encounter had been. After dropping the opening set, Eala responded by taking the second, forcing the contest into a deciding third set. Jovic ultimately prevailed, but not without being pushed to the limit by the Filipina.

For Eala, losing such a tight match inevitably came with frustration, yet she refused to allow the defeat to overshadow what she accomplished on court.

“There is disappointment in losing, but trying to see the positive side,” she said. “I think it was a really good match. I think the level was really high.”

Her assessment offered a glimpse into the mindset of an athlete measuring progress not only through victories, but also through her ability to compete at an increasingly demanding level.

The US Open result may have ended Eala’s run, but her third-round performance provided another significant experience on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

For the Filipina standout, the loss against Jovic was therefore more than an ending. It was another indication that her game continues to evolve—and that even in defeat, there can be evidence of how much ground has already been gained.