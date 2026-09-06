Police arrested seven individuals in separate anti-illegal gambling operations in Vigan City and Magsingal on September 5, authorities said.

At around 3 p.m., personnel of the Vigan City Police Station arrested three women, aged 55, 45 and 33, who were allegedly caught playing the card game “Tong-its” in Vigan City. Police seized a set of playing cards, five plastic chairs, a wooden table and P315 in alleged bet money.