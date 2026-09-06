Police arrested seven individuals in separate anti-illegal gambling operations in Vigan City and Magsingal on September 5, authorities said.
At around 3 p.m., personnel of the Vigan City Police Station arrested three women, aged 55, 45 and 33, who were allegedly caught playing the card game “Tong-its” in Vigan City. Police seized a set of playing cards, five plastic chairs, a wooden table and P315 in alleged bet money.
Later that day, at about 5:20 p.m., Magsingal police arrested four residents, aged 40, 45, 59 and 74, who were allegedly caught playing Tong-its and mahjong. Authorities recovered 143 mahjong tiles, three sets of playing cards and P2,222 in alleged bet money.
All seven suspects were taken to their respective police stations along with the seized items for proper disposition. They face allegations of violating Presidential Decree No. 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling.