Four men were arrested for allegedly playing Pusoy Dos for money in Sitio Korea, Barangay Calungbuyan, Candon City, Ilocos Sur, on 19 August.

Police said the operation stemmed from reports from concerned citizens who alerted the Candon City Police Station about the alleged illegal gambling activity.

Acting on the reports, police personnel conducted an anti-illegal gambling operation from 2:07 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., resulting in the arrest of four residents of Barangay Calungbuyan.

The suspects were identified as a 47-year-old laborer, two 39-year-old tricycle drivers and a 34-year-old construction worker.

Police confiscated 52 plastic playing cards and P665 in assorted denominations allegedly used as bet money.

The suspects and confiscated items were brought to the Candon City Police Station for proper disposition.

The four face possible charges for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling activities.