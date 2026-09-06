“Fair play and due process require that such information and opportunity be accorded to us at this point in the process, the preliminary investigation stage, not if and when the Ombudsman decides to file charges in court,” he added.

Fajardo’s statement came days after Bonoan was formally discharged as a conspirator in the plunder and graft case before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division.

Bonoan’s release followed a request from state prosecutors, who submitted an amended information excluding him from the charges. A similar request was denied by the anti-graft court’s Second Division.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla had earlier said Bonoan’s release could have an impact on the cases against Romualdez and other alleged flood control anomalies, citing the former Cabinet official’s purported insider knowledge of transactions within the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Remulla later clarified that Bonoan would not necessarily be classified as a “state witness” but would be afforded similar benefits.

As of Sunday, there was no information on specific allegations Bonoan may have made against Romualdez.

Fajardo said no DPWH official had previously implicated Romualdez as a beneficiary of the alleged multibillion-peso kickback scheme involving infrastructure projects.

“There has been no accusation from any of them since this controversy erupted more than a year ago. Of course it would surprise us, to say the least, if an allegation surfaces now or in the future,” he said.

Fajardo also cited reports that the Ombudsman has 28 other witnesses with testimonies concerning Romualdez’s alleged involvement in kickback schemes, saying the former Speaker’s camp should likewise be given an opportunity to respond to their statements.

The case against Romualdez remains under preliminary investigation before the Ombudsman. His camp submitted a supplemental counter-affidavit on 20 August.