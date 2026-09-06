With the latest find, the total haul recovered from the vessel now stands at 198 packages of high-end kush, with a combined estimated street value of approximately P366.65 million.

The continuing operation underscores the importance of sustained and coordinated enforcement efforts to prevent illegal drugs from entering the country.

District Collector Atty. Geniefelle Lagmay underscored the Port of Subic’s resolve to remain vigilant in carrying out its border protection mandate.

“This additional discovery shows that our work does not stop with the initial apprehension. We will continue to thoroughly examine and strip vessels when necessary to ensure that every possible hiding place is checked. Together with our partner agencies, the Port of Subic remains relentless in protecting our borders and preventing illegal drugs from reaching our communities,” Lagmay said.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized that the operation supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen border security and intensify government efforts against illegal drugs and other threats to public safety.

Following the discovery, the seized items were turned over to PDEA for proper custody and disposition in accordance with existing procedures.

The BOC and its partner agencies will continue to undertake the necessary enforcement and investigative measures in connection with the seizure.