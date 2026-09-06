Police said they recovered a set of mahjong tiles, a wooden table, four monoblock chairs, a tablecloth and P8,400 in alleged bet money. The suspects, aged 33 to 61, were taken to the Villasis police station along with the seized items.

About 40 minutes later, officers from the Pozorrubio Municipal Police Station arrested four women, aged 19 to 39, in a reported Pusoy Dos gambling activity. Authorities confiscated one deck of playing cards and P1,173 in alleged bet money. The suspects and evidence were brought to the Pozorrubio police station.

Meanwhile, in Urbiztondo, police arrested five residents—three women and two men—at around 6:50 p.m. in connection with an alleged Tong-its game. The suspects were between 47 and 74 years old.

Recovered from the Urbiztondo operation were two decks of Condor playing cards, two tables, five chairs and P2,370 in alleged bet money. The arrested individuals and confiscated items were turned over to the Urbiztondo Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

