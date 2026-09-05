House prosecutors criticized Vice President Sara Duterte’s public statements questioning her trust in the courts and police, saying such remarks are unbecoming of a high-ranking government official and lawyer sworn to uphold the Constitution.

House Prosecution Panel spokesperson Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said Duterte has the right to question institutional actions but warned that dismissing the judiciary and law enforcement altogether could undermine public confidence in these institutions.

Meanwhile, House prosecutor Rep. Terry Ridon called Duterte’s criticisms “drama” and urged her to face the grave threats case and present her defense in court.