The training was conducted in partnership with the Office of 2nd District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Ilocos Norte, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Ilocos Norte and St. Gabriel International Centre for Quality Learning, Inc.

The graduates were given an opportunity to immediately seek employment as several licensed security agencies joined the job fair to conduct job matching and on-the-spot hiring.

Government agencies also set up a one-stop shop to help the graduates secure documents and other requirements commonly needed for employment. Participating agencies included DSWD, Social Security System, PhilHealth, Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

San Nicolas Mayor Edmar Vincent Bonoan and Dingras Mayor Joemelle Saguid Go-Sy attended the graduation along with representatives from the partner agencies and training provider.

Among the officials present were SLP Provincial Coordinator Anna Liza V. Calapini, St. Gabriel Assessment Center representative Dr. Hazel Tamayo, DOLE Ilocos Norte Provincial Head Janelyn R. Martin, TESDA Ilocos Norte Provincial Director Sharon S. Estigoy and Rep. Barba.

The activity was organized as the SLP continues to connect skills training with employment opportunities for its participants, particularly those seeking entry into the security sector.

The job fair and one-stop shop allowed the graduates to move directly from training and certification to employment processing, with potential employers and government service providers available at the same venue.