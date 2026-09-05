Her homecoming transformed the national achievement into a proud moment for Iloilo, with the celebration recognizing not only the crown she earned but also the community that stood behind her throughout her journey.

For Alexie, reaching another milestone on the pageant stage has been a collective effort. Her family, friends, supporters and partners all played roles in helping her pursue a dream that demanded preparation, determination and confidence.

The victory also marks another significant achievement in Alexie’s evolving pageant career. Known for proudly carrying Iloilo wherever she competes, she once again brought her hometown into the national spotlight with her Reina Filipinas success.

Her return offered an opportunity to share the accomplishment with the people who believed in her long before the final results were announced.

As Iloilo City welcomes its queen home, Alexie’s latest crown becomes more than a personal victory. It is also a celebration of Ilonggo pride and the community whose support continues to accompany her every time she steps onto the pageant stage.