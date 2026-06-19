NutriAsia inks e-commerce deal with South Korea's CJ Foods

Under the partnership, NutriAsia will exclusively distribute and represent CJ Foods' portfolio through its official stores on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, expanding local access to bibigo's popular dumplings, frozen foods, seaweed snacks, and traditional sauces. The collaboration aims to combine NutriAsia's digital retail strength with CJ Foods' globally recognized Korean food brands.

The partnership has already shown strong market demand, generating more than P1 million in sales during its first month of pilot operations. CJ Foods Philippines CEO Joanne Park said the alliance will strengthen the company's presence in one of the region's fastest-growing digital markets, while NutriAsia Digital Ventures Head Christian Domingo said the collaboration creates a seamless gateway for Filipino families to enjoy authentic Korean flavors at home.