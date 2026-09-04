Initial police information showed that excavation work at a portion of the church premises began in mid-August as part of renovation, restoration and construction activities being undertaken by JS Lim Construction.

During the excavation, workers reportedly found several bone or skeletal fragments buried beneath the ground. Authorities have yet to establish whether the materials are human remains, as well as their identity, origin or approximate age.

Police personnel from Sarrat MPS proceeded to the church after receiving the report and secured the immediate vicinity of the discovery. Those present were also advised not to disturb, move, handle or remove the recovered materials pending proper examination and documentation.

The skeletal or bone fragments will be coordinated with appropriate forensic authorities for documentation, examination and recovery to determine their nature and possible age. Personnel from the Ilocos Norte Provincial Forensic Unit are assisting in the investigation.

The Sta. Monica Catholic Church is reportedly an old historical structure believed to be around 300 years old. In view of its reported historical significance, authorities are also expected to coordinate with concerned archaeological and historical agencies to determine whether the recovered materials could have archaeological or historical value.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the discovery and determine the nature and origin of the recovered materials.