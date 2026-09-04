Military, police and disaster response personnel conducted emergency evacuation operations in Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, as floodwaters rose due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Pilandok and the southwest monsoon.

Personnel from the 56th Infantry Battalion, local police and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office carried out the joint rescue operation in Barangay Zone 2, Kemmarayan, on 3 September 2026.