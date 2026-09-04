Military, police and disaster response personnel conducted emergency evacuation operations in Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, as floodwaters rose due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Pilandok and the southwest monsoon.
Personnel from the 56th Infantry Battalion, local police and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office carried out the joint rescue operation in Barangay Zone 2, Kemmarayan, on 3 September 2026.
Military vehicles were deployed to transport affected families as floodwaters rapidly rose.
Emergency responders helped residents reach designated evacuation centers, including children and a bedridden resident who was unable to walk.
Rescuers also helped move a coffin from a flooded house to a safer location.
Face-to-face classes at all levels remained suspended in Santo Domingo on 4 September as the municipality continued to deal with severe flooding and localized whirlwinds brought by the southwest monsoon.
Emergency teams also assisted trapped and elderly residents in hard-hit areas, including Barangay Pussuac, where floodwaters reached waist-deep levels.
No casualties have been reported from the severe weather, while local authorities remain on alert to distribute relief goods, clear debris and monitor high-risk areas.