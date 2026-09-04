The bodies of two brothers who went missing were retrieved at the Balucuc Bypass Road in the town of Apalit, Pampanga on 4 September 2026.

According to the MDRRMO Apalit, the bodies of Rene Llena and Raymond Llena were recovered this afternoon.

The two brothers work as a driver and helper, who both went missing when their truck when their truck tipped over and plunged into a heavily flooded rice field running alongside the bypass road on 2 September.

The two were last seen passing the Balucuc Welcome Arch when their families lost contact.

The search and retrieval operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police, and Philippine Army.

The bypass road has been heavily impacted by seasonal Habagat (southwest monsoon) rains over the past few weeks, leading to several high-profile incidents.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the Balucuc Bypass Road entirely at this time to give way to emergency responders and to prevent further accidents.