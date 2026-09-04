College basketball player Chad Gammad and courtside reporter Apple David are making it clear that their relationship remains intact despite online speculation suggesting otherwise.

The couple became the subject of fresh social media chatter after claims surfaced that they had supposedly called it quits. Rather than allowing the story to gain further momentum, Gammad addressed the issue on Facebook and dismissed the breakup narrative.

“Pake news po kung nagtataka kayo,” he wrote, directly challenging the claims about their relationship.

David also joined the conversation, sharing posts that appeared to poke fun at the speculation. Instead of giving the controversy a serious tone, she responded with humor, writing, “Mainit-init pa 🔥😂 sana bukas preggy na.”

Their romance has attracted considerable attention since they publicly confirmed their relationship earlier this year. Much of the discussion has centered on their age difference, with Gammad, 18, being more than a decade younger than David.

The attention has not always been positive. Gammad previously came to David’s defense after she received harsh comments online, calling out people who repeatedly criticized their relationship.

David, meanwhile, has also confronted questions surrounding their romance. She previously denied allegations of grooming and acknowledged that entering a relationship with a significant age difference would inevitably invite scrutiny.

Despite the criticism, David has maintained that what she shares about her personal life remains her choice. She has also encouraged those uncomfortable with their relationship to simply unfollow her rather than leave hurtful comments.

For now, both appear determined not to let online speculation dictate their relationship. Their latest posts serve as their answer to the breakup rumors: whatever social media may be saying, Gammad and David say they are still very much together.