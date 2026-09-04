Upon arrival, personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Migrant Workers and Manila International Airport Authority medical team provided immediate assistance to the returning overseas Filipino workers and their dependents.

Support included airport assistance, food, financial aid, temporary accommodation for those in need, and transportation or fare assistance for their return to their respective provinces.

OWWA said the returning workers and their families may also be referred to regional welfare offices for livelihood and reintegration assistance, employment facilitation, counseling and other welfare services.

In a separate repatriation, 11 overseas Filipino workers from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, also returned to the Philippines aboard Saudia flight SV870.

The OWWA and DMW likewise provided post-repatriation assistance to the group upon their arrival at NAIA Terminal 1.