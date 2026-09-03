The referral pathway may cover advanced diagnostic procedures, consultations with specialists and subspecialists, emergency care, hospitalization and surgical treatment, depending on a patient’s medical needs.

TMC executive vice president and chief executive officer Dr. Ruben Kasala said the arrangement is intended to make transitions between primary care and hospital treatment more seamless.

“Healthcare should feel connected from the patient’s perspective. Whether a patient comes in for a routine consultation or eventually requires specialized treatment or hospitalization, there should be a clear pathway that helps them get the appropriate care at the right time,” Kasala said.

The two healthcare providers said the system would also improve communication and referral management as patients move between different levels of care.

Fullerton Health Philippines Country Manager Carmie de Leon said the partnership would allow patients to access a coordinated network of care when their medical needs go beyond clinic-based services.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed by officials of TMC and Fullerton Health Philippines.

The signing was also attended by Fullerton Health Philippines Senior Vice President Darren Lim and Chief Radiologist Dr. Don Reginald Santos, as well as TMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregorio Martinez Jr. and Group Head of Strategic Accounts Racquel Caguarangan.