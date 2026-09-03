The MOU covers areas including Shari’ah and the administration of justice, trafficking in persons, cybercrime and digital evidence, climate justice and environmental adjudication, and artificial intelligence in the judiciary.

Gesmundo signed the agreement during a visit to Brunei, where he also paid a courtesy call on Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman.

During the meeting, Gesmundo reaffirmed the growing partnership between the Philippine and Brunei judiciaries and their shared commitment to judicial education and regional cooperation.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah expressed support for stronger judicial cooperation and encouraged both countries to continue sharing knowledge, expertise and best practices.

Gesmundo also discussed a working proposal developed after the MOU signing under the theme “Enhancing Judicial Capacity on Emerging, Cross-Border and Transnational Issues.”

The proposal aims to turn the agreement into concrete programs and activities addressing issues that increasingly require cooperation among courts across Southeast Asia.

Gesmundo said stronger partnerships among ASEAN judiciaries could help promote the rule of law, regional stability and access to justice.

“It is our sincere hope that the friendship between the judiciaries of Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines will continue to flourish in the years ahead,” Gesmundo said.