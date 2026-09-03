PascualLab said Alevia-B is intended for mild to moderate muscle, joint or nerve-related pain while also supporting normal nerve function.

The company said paracetamol serves as the product’s analgesic component, while vitamins B1, B6 and B12 support normal nervous system function.

PascualLab also launched MyColla C as part of its food supplementation portfolio.

The product combines hydrolyzed marine collagen with vitamin C, which the company said helps support normal collagen formation and skin health.

MyColla C is available in strawberry milk and unflavored powdered drink sachets, as well as chewable tablets.

The launches form part of PascualLab’s 80th anniversary campaign, themed “Galing That Keeps Going.”

The company said its flagship brands, including Poten-Cee, Ascof Forte and C-Lium Fibre, have also rolled out new campaigns this year.

PascualLab was founded in 1946 by Isosceles and Leonora Pascual and has since expanded its portfolio across pharmaceuticals, supplements and personal care products.