Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who chairs the Pag-IBIG Board of Trustees, said the measures are intended to give Filipino workers an affordable financing option as commercial housing loans become more expensive.

“With commercial housing loans expected to become more expensive, the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan becomes all the more important in helping Filipino workers continue with their plans to own a home,” Aliling said.

“Our members can always rely on Pag-IBIG for affordable financing. With our low rates and housing loans of up to ₱10 million, they can choose a home that suits their family, fits their budget and can be paid for affordably over time,” he added.

Under Expanded 4PH, qualified socialized housing borrowers may avail themselves of a subsidized rate of 3 percent.

Members buying homes above the socialized housing ceiling may qualify for a promotional rate of 4.5 percent on loans of up to ₱4.9 million, or 5.75 percent on loans above ₱4.9 million and up to ₱10 million.

Pag-IBIG chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the agency is also expanding partnerships with residential developers to widen housing options for members.

Pag-IBIG recently entered into housing partnerships with Avida Land Corp. and Amaia Land Corp., both residential brands of Ayala Land, to identify projects and units that qualified members may purchase through Pag-IBIG housing loans.

The partnerships complement Pag-IBIG’s network of nearly 500 accredited developers nationwide.

Acosta said the agency’s financial position allows it to maintain low housing loan rates while protecting members’ savings.

Pag-IBIG said members saved a combined ₱127.29 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 35 percent from the same period last year.

Housing loan collections rose 11 percent to ₱60.80 billion, while housing loan releases increased 19 percent to ₱84.36 billion, financing 52,374 homes, up 13 percent.

Socialized housing loans reached ₱8.17 billion, financing 7,803 units. This represented increases of 119 percent in loan value and 131 percent in homes financed.