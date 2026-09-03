Koh said countries must protect their core interests but should be willing to make concessions that do not undermine them to achieve a fair and balanced outcome.

He also stressed the need to maintain communication even when relations between countries deteriorate.

“Dialogue is particularly important when relations between two countries are not good,” Koh said.

"It is our job as diplomats to be a bridge between our country and the other country. And even when there's tension, I would say even in a conflict, there must always be dialogue,” he added.

Koh cited Singapore's experience with India during ASEAN's campaign to end Vietnam's occupation of Cambodia, when the two countries were on opposing sides.

Despite their differences, Koh said he maintained his friendship with then-Indian Ambassador to the United Nations Brajesh Mishra.

“I will always be grateful to him. We may disagree today, but don't personalize the disagreement. The disagreement is between India and Singapore, not between Brajesh and me. And I say, things change. One of these days, India may be on our side again. And when the Cold War ended, it was so.”

“So the lesson learned is, don't personalize the dispute between countries. Always keep that human connection to your friends,” Koh said.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation recognized Koh for his leadership in international diplomacy and commitment to dialogue, the rule of law, and international cooperation.

Also honored this year are Bangladeshi humanitarian and social entrepreneur Runa Khan and Myanmar human rights advocate Bo Kyi.

Koh, born in 1937, entered Singapore's foreign service as its youngest ambassador and later served as ambassador to the United States and representative to the United Nations.

The 68th Ramon Magsaysay Awards presentation ceremony is set for 15 November at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.