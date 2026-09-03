Before raising his concerns, San Fernando asked whether Capati was present at the House Committee on Appropriations hearing.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez said he had been informed that Capati was undergoing an echocardiogram that day.

San Fernando alleged that Capati had repeatedly avoided inquiries into safety and labor issues involving MRT-3 that were first raised in February.

He also claimed that officials who exposed the alleged problems had been dismissed.

“If I may recall, on April 13 during one of the lead committee hearings, I raised this to Secretary Banoy. You know that general manager is very disrespectful because he said that he does not care if a congressman investigated him because he had close ties to the President and the DOTr Secretary,” San Fernando said.

Lopez said he could only directly address concerns regarding the safety of MRT-3 trains, stressing that the trains had been examined by three foreign companies and were safe for commuters.

On administrative complaints against Capati, Lopez said the matter was already being handled by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“The case is there, that is correct. Since we are from the government, it will be the Civil Service Commission that will handle it. If the Civil Service Commission needs something from us, our legal team will provide it. We assure you that there will be no whitewashing or cover-up here,” Lopez said.

‘Conflict of interest’

San Fernando also raised a complaint brought to him by MANIBELA president Mar Valbuena involving Rodriguez, a hearing officer at the LTFRB Region 3 office.

The lawmaker alleged that Rodriguez had required additional documents and imposed fines of ₱40,000 on individuals who failed to comply.

He further alleged that Rodriguez referred individuals with legal concerns to a sibling who operated a private law office near the LTFRB regional office.

“If this is happening in Region 3, it might happen or is already happening in other regions. There is possible collusion, a possible conflict of interest,” San Fernando said.

Lopez said it was the first time he had heard of the allegation and deferred to the LTFRB for an explanation.

LTFRB board member Greg Pua said a notice to explain and show cause order had already been issued against Rodriguez.

Pua said Rodriguez had also defied an order transferring her to the LTFRB central office and had filed an appeal with the CSC.

Pending the investigation, Pua said the Region 3 director had been instructed not to assign hearings to Rodriguez.

San Fernando urged the DOTr and its attached agencies to act promptly on complaints involving officials accused of misconduct.