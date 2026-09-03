“Our priority remains clear: to prevent violence, protect communities, and create a secure environment where Bangsamoro voters can exercise their right to vote freely and without fear,” Padilla said during a briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

She said the AFP is continuing security assessments and intelligence monitoring while coordinating closely with the Commission on Elections, the PNP and other stakeholders.

“As the elections approach, we will continuously adjust our security preparations based on what is happening in different areas,” Padilla said.

Military commanders have also been directed to remain responsive and prepared while exercising professionalism, restraint and respect for democratic processes.

“For the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we remain vigilant and we are fully prepared to support the peaceful, orderly and credible conduct of the BARMM elections,” Padilla said.