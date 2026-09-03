TACLOBAN CITY — The Leyte Police Provincial Office has ordered police chiefs in six municipalities in Leyte’s fourth congressional district to investigate allegations that their town mayors are involved in illegal activities.
In a memorandum dated 30 August 2026, Provincial Intelligence Unit chief Col. Chloe Sergio Jun Lapastora directed the chiefs of police of Albuera, Kananga, Matag-ob, Merida, Isabel and Palompon to validate the allegations involving their respective mayors.
The directive stemmed from issues raised by Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez during deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget.
Gomez alleged that some mayors in his district were involved in illegal drugs, illegal gambling and illegal quarrying.
Among the six mayors, Kananga Mayor Manuel Vicente and Isabel Mayor Benjamin “Bennet” Pongos Jr. are politically aligned with Gomez. Vicente is Gomez’s brother-in-law, while Pongos previously served as an Ormoc City councilor when Gomez was mayor.
Gomez has also been engaged in public disputes with Albuera Mayor Kerwin Espinosa and Matag-ob Mayor Bernie Tacoy, as well as former Palompon Mayor Ramon Oñate, father of incumbent Mayor Mary Dominique “DM” Oñate.
The municipal police chiefs were directed to submit their validation reports by 2 September.