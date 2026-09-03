The directive stemmed from issues raised by Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez during deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget.

Gomez alleged that some mayors in his district were involved in illegal drugs, illegal gambling and illegal quarrying.

Among the six mayors, Kananga Mayor Manuel Vicente and Isabel Mayor Benjamin “Bennet” Pongos Jr. are politically aligned with Gomez. Vicente is Gomez’s brother-in-law, while Pongos previously served as an Ormoc City councilor when Gomez was mayor.

Gomez has also been engaged in public disputes with Albuera Mayor Kerwin Espinosa and Matag-ob Mayor Bernie Tacoy, as well as former Palompon Mayor Ramon Oñate, father of incumbent Mayor Mary Dominique “DM” Oñate.

The municipal police chiefs were directed to submit their validation reports by 2 September.