Due to the heavy rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon and the recent tropical storms that hit the Province of Pampanga, the SM City San Fernando Downtown has mobilized its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), providing Kalinga packs to 300 families in this city.
SM City San Fernando Downtown’s OPTE aims to help affected residents and support local relief efforts. (OPTE) is the disaster response program of the SM Foundation that serves as a rapid first responder to provide immediate relief to Filipino communities during natural calamities, health crises, and emergencies
In partnership with SM Markets and DSWD Pampanga, the mall distributed 300 Kalinga Packs containing food and other essential items to residents of Barangay Santo Niño (Sapa) and Santo Tomas in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.
The relief efforts were carried out in close coordination with DSWD to ensure timely assistance reached families in need.
“Despite the challenges brought by the recent flooding, SM City San Fernando Downtown remains committed to supporting the communities it serves, working hand in hand with partners and local stakeholders to bring timely assistance and help families recover during difficult times,” PR Manager Venus Magsino stated.
The City of San Fernando, Pampanga is dealing with severe, widespread flooding caused by continuous Habagat (Southwest Monsoon) rains. The entire province of Pampanga remains under a State of Calamity due to swollen river systems and localized overflows.