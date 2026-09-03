Due to the heavy rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon and the recent tropical storms that hit the Province of Pampanga, the SM City San Fernando Downtown has mobilized its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), providing Kalinga packs to 300 families in this city.

SM City San Fernando Downtown’s OPTE aims to help affected residents and support local relief efforts. (OPTE) is the disaster response program of the SM Foundation that serves as a rapid first responder to provide immediate relief to Filipino communities during natural calamities, health crises, and emergencies