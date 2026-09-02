Police said the operation resulted in the recovery of one gram of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P6,800, contained in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet. A Vivo cellular phone, P500 marked money, a blue lighter and a Marlboro Red cigarette box were also recovered.

During the arrest, three women allegedly arrived and attempted to pull the suspect away from the arresting officer. Police said one of the women tore the cigarette box during the altercation.

The three women were subsequently arrested after allegedly refusing lawful orders from the operating team and impeding the buy-bust operation. They were reportedly arrested for obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, in Agoo, police arrested a 31-year-old jobless man at around 7:15 p.m. following a buy-bust operation that started at 5:25 p.m.

Personnel of the Agoo Municipal Police Station, together with the PDEA-La Union Provincial Office and La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit, conducted the operation in coordination with PDEA Region 1.

The operation yielded one gram of suspected shabu worth approximately P6,800, contained in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets. Police also recovered P500 marked money, a dark blue coin pouch, a sky-blue Realme cellular phone and a yellow-green lighter.

In Aringay, a 26-year-old butcher and resident of the municipality was arrested at around 11:20 a.m. during a separate buy-bust operation conducted by the Aringay Municipal Police Station with PDEA Region 1, Regional Intelligence Division, Police Regional Office 1, La Union Provincial Intelligence Unit and La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit.

Police recovered approximately 0.3 gram of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P2,040, contained in a small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet.

Other items recovered included a commando matchbox, black belt bag, Tecno cellular phone, P500 marked money, a photocopied P1,000 bill and a Rusi Macho 150 motorcycle with plate number 674AUU.

Authorities said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence in all three operations were conducted on-site in the presence of the required witnesses and the respective suspects, as mandated by law.

The suspects are expected to face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while the three women arrested in Bauang may face a separate complaint for obstruction of justice.