The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said its Dagupan station received reports of bodies found downstream in Pangasinan as search and retrieval operations expanded beyond Tarlac.

Taborlupa and Tuhao were among five people aboard a Toyota Avanza that plunged into the swollen Tarlac River when a portion of Agana Bridge in Barangay Tibag collapsed on 29 August amid heavy rains and strong river currents brought by the southwest monsoon.

The vehicle's lone survivor, 20-year-old Nataniel Dizon, managed to save himself after the vehicle was swept away by the current.

Two other passengers remain unaccounted for as authorities continue search and retrieval operations along the Tarlac River and downstream areas.

“Dalawa pa po ang hindi pa natatagpuan kaya patuloy pa rin ang search, rescue, and retrieval operations, kasama ang mga kinauukulang ahensya at mga karatig-lugar, sa pag-asang matutunton na rin ang dalawa pang nawawala,” Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap said.

Agana Bridge was the second bridge in Tarlac City to collapse amid days of heavy rains. A portion of Aquino Bridge had given way a day earlier, prompting authorities to close it to traffic.