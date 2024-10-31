Darryl yap to meg pepsi paloma movie

Director Darryl Yap is no stranger to controversy and will likely stir the hornet’s nest as he has dropped hints he would meg a very controversial movie about the late softdrink beauty Pepsi Paloma, Delia Smith in real life.

On his official Facebook account, Yap disclosed an upcoming project that would feature the life of Paloma who stirred controversy after it was alleged that she was raped.

The ‘80s sexy starlet committed suicide in 1985.

Yap posted a photo of Paloma and her tombstone in his Facebook account with this message:

“Ang aking kababayan na si Pepsi Paloma, Olongapeña, Artista, Biktima (My fellow citizen that’s Pepsi Paloma, from Olongapi, celebrity, victim).”

«Sa darating na 2025, bago sumapit ang ika-40 anibersayo ng kanyang kontrobersyal na pagpapatiwakal — Kilalanin natin ang Anino, ang Multo, ang Alingasgas ng anyang Pagkatao (In 2025, before the 40th anniversary of her controversial suicide — let’s unmask the shadow, the ghost, the controversy of her persona).”

“Ang aking ika-17 pelikula: The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma (My 17th film: The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.”