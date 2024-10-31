Darryl yap to meg pepsi paloma movie

Director Darryl Yap is no stranger to controversy and will likely stir the hornet’s nest as he has dropped hints he would meg a very controversial movie about the late softdrink beauty Pepsi Paloma, Delia Smith in real life.
On his official Facebook account, Yap disclosed an upcoming project that would feature the life of Paloma who stirred controversy after it was alleged that she was raped.
The ‘80s sexy starlet committed suicide in 1985.
Yap posted a photo of Paloma and her tombstone in his Facebook account with this message:
“Ang aking kababayan na si Pepsi Paloma, Olongapeña, Artista, Biktima (My fellow citizen that’s Pepsi Paloma, from Olongapi, celebrity, victim).”
«Sa darating na 2025, bago sumapit ang ika-40 anibersayo ng kanyang kontrobersyal na pagpapatiwakal — Kilalanin natin ang Anino, ang Multo, ang Alingasgas ng anyang Pagkatao (In 2025, before the 40th anniversary of her controversial suicide — let’s unmask the shadow, the ghost, the controversy of her persona).”
“Ang aking ika-17 pelikula: The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma (My 17th film: The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma.”
Kim Chiu the next calendar girl?
While nothing is official yet, social media is abuzz with rumors that It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu will be introduced as the next Tanduay calendar girl for 2025.
The rumor spread like wildfire on social media as a sexy teaser of Chiu surfaced on the Internet.
Interestingly, netizens were reminded of the past two celebrities who were once Tanduay calendar girls, Bea Alonzo in 2022 and Julia Barretto in 2023.
Enterprising netizens noticed that the three celebrities have one thing in common: Gerald Anderson. Barretto is the actor’s current inamorata while Chiu and Alonzo were his past girlfriends.
Ryan Bang invites Yeng Constantino to his wedding
Mustering enough guts, It’s Showtime host Ryan Bang invited Yeng Constantino to his forthcoming wedding to Paola Huyong.
Recall that Bang admitted courting Constantino in the past.
“Ang saya ko para sa ‘yo (I am very happy for you),” Constantino told Bang.
“Ako, nag-iintay lang ako ng invitation eh (I have just been waiting for your invitation),” she added.
The It’s Showtime host made a follow-up question if the “Hawak Kamay” hitmaker is willing to sing at Bang’s church wedding.
“Gusto niyo sa bahay niyo puntahan ko kayong dalawa, eh (If you want, I could drop by to visit you in your home),” came the singer’s reply.
In 2022, Bang recalled courting Constantino, but he didn’t pursue her. The singer has since married her boyfriend then, Yan Asuncion. June of this year, Bang proposed to his girlfriend, Huyong.