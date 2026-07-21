The first post read:

"Strange how someone could forget to mention her name when she's an essential part of the show—one of the main hosts while the newer ones were mentioned."

The post tagged Vice Ganda and included the hashtag #plastik.

The second post urged Chiu to leave It's Showtime.

"Kim, never let anyone make you feel small or insignificant. You know your worth. Don't let anyone dim that. You deserve so much better than this—better treatment, better respect, and better recognition. Still hoping you'll quit Showtime!"

This time, the post tagged Chiu.

Vice responded to the posts by tagging Chiu and writing three separate reactions:

"The toxicity of these fantards!""The entitlement. Eeeewwww!!!!""Grabe the kacheapan of these fans!"

The controversy stemmed from an awards ceremony where Vice inadvertently omitted Chiu's name while acknowledging her It's Showtime co-hosts.

During the program's live broadcast, Vice addressed the incident directly and apologized to Chiu, asking for her understanding over the unintentional oversight.

The exchange has since sparked discussion online, with many weighing in on the growing influence—and occasional excesses—of celebrity fandoms on social media.